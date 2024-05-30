HY’D: Two IDF Soldiers Killed In Gaza

The IDF has announced the deaths of two soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip on Thursday

They have been indentified as:

Sergeant First Class (Res.) Adar Gavriel HY’D, 24 years old, from Caesarea, a soldier in the Reconnaissance 6828th Patrol Battalion of the 828th Brigade.

Sergeant Yehonatan Elias HYd, 20 years old, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the Givati Reconnaissance Unit.

Their deaths raise the death toll of soldiers killed since October 7th to 644, including 293 soldiers who lost their lives in the ground war in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)