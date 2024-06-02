Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH LIVE: Israel’s Supreme Court Debates Future Of Chareidi Draft Law


Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday morning held a fateful hearing regarding the petitions filed by left-wing organizations demanding that all funding to yeshivos be permanently halted and that the IDF immediately begin drafting Chareidim.

The petitions are being deliberated by an expanded panel of nine judges headed by acting Supreme Court President Uzi Vogelman.

After the Chareidi draft law expired, the Supreme Court issued an interim order halting funding to yeshivos for bochurim ages 18-26. Sunday’s hearing will determine whether to continue the ban on funding yeshivos and whether draft notices will sent to tens of thousands of bochurim and avreichim.

Last week, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara filed her position on the matter, saying that the security establishment must immediately begin drafting Chareidim.

The government is using private representation since the attorney-general, who was hired to represent the government, is doing the opposite.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



