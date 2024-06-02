Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Michael Douglas Meets With President Herzog: College Students Are Brainwashed


Veteran Hollywood actor Michael Douglas met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Wednesday, following a visit to the Gaza border region, where he witnessed the devastating impact of the October 7 attacks.

Douglas, whose father Kirk Douglas was Jewish, expressed his solidarity with Israel, saying, “We’re just happy to be here in support of Israel, and to share with you the fact that America is definitely your ally as our president has shared with you.” He also expressed hope for the successful outcome of negotiations and the safe return of hostages.

During his visit to Kibbutz Be’er and the Supernova massacre site, Douglas was deeply moved by the atrocities committed by Hamas. He described the experience as “very difficult” and sensed a “deep shock” among the people he met.

In his meeting with President Herzog, Douglas was presented with a yellow hostage pin and a dog-tag necklace bearing the message “Our heart is held captive in Gaza.” He also expressed concern over the recent wave of pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protests on US college campuses, attributing the students’ views to “brainwashing” due to a lack of education and knowledge on the issue.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Charedim Hold Protests Ahead Of Israeli High Court Decision On Draft Exemptions

BAD NEWS FOR TRUMP: Half Of Independent Voters Think He Should Drop Out After Guilty Verdict

CURSED ISRAEL & WERE CURSED: South Africa’s Ruling Party Loses Majority In 1st Since Apartheid

Chareidi Boy Hit By Police Officer Is Suffering From Head Injury [VIDEO]

WATCH ALARMING VIDEO: Teen Hospitalized After Being Attacked By Pack Of Dogs In Beitar

SECURITY TIGHT: Israel Day Parade Kicks Off In Manhattan Amid Terror Fears

DRAMA AT HIGH COURT: Judges Demand To Know Why 3,000 Chareidim Aren’t Drafted Immediately

Terrorist Who Sought To Murder Chareidim Turned Himself In

Donald Trump’s Attorney Was ‘Shocked’ the Former President Took the Verdict With ‘Solemnness’

WATCH: Children Flee Bus In Panic As Hezbollah Continues To Attack The North

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network