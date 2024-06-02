WATCH: Michael Douglas Meets With President Herzog: College Students Are Brainwashed

Veteran Hollywood actor Michael Douglas met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Wednesday, following a visit to the Gaza border region, where he witnessed the devastating impact of the October 7 attacks.

Douglas, whose father Kirk Douglas was Jewish, expressed his solidarity with Israel, saying, “We’re just happy to be here in support of Israel, and to share with you the fact that America is definitely your ally as our president has shared with you.” He also expressed hope for the successful outcome of negotiations and the safe return of hostages.

During his visit to Kibbutz Be’er and the Supernova massacre site, Douglas was deeply moved by the atrocities committed by Hamas. He described the experience as “very difficult” and sensed a “deep shock” among the people he met.

In his meeting with President Herzog, Douglas was presented with a yellow hostage pin and a dog-tag necklace bearing the message “Our heart is held captive in Gaza.” He also expressed concern over the recent wave of pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protests on US college campuses, attributing the students’ views to “brainwashing” due to a lack of education and knowledge on the issue.

