Suspicion Grows That Major Jerusalem Fire Was Arson


An investigation carried out by Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services shows that there is a strong possibility that a major fire that broke out in Jerusalem on Sunday was set deliberately.

According to the investigation, the fire was started in three separate areas.

The fire began in the Valley of the Cross and spread to the nearby Israel Museum, damaging its roof. The museum is closed on Sunday so there were no visitors at the site. All museum employees were evacuated from the area.

A total of 23 firefighting crews and eight aircraft worked to quell the flames, which reached within a few hundred meters of the Knesset.

 

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services/Jerusalem District

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



