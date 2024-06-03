Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Jewish Mispallelim Enter Shechem, 1 Almost Lynched By Arabs


The IDF and Border Police canceled a planned entry of Jewish mispallelim to Kever Yosef in Shechem after a group of mispallelim entered the city on their own overnight Monday.

Shechem, a known terror hotspot, is unsafe to enter at the best of times and even more so during the current tense security situation throughout the country. One of the mispallelim was attacked by Arabs who almost lynched him. He ran away and hid overnight and was rescued in the morning by the Palestinian police who transferred him to IDF forces.

He received emergency medical treatment and was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah for further treatment.

The video below shows the Palestinian police rescuing the Jew:

Following the incident, the planned entry of 12 buses of mispallelim to mark the Yesod She’Biyasod of Sefer HaOmer was canceled. However, a small number of mispallelim were allowed in, including bereaved family members who lost their relatives in the war and relatives of wounded IDF soldiers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



2 Responses

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Charedim Hold Protests Ahead Of Israeli High Court Decision On Draft Exemptions

BAD NEWS FOR TRUMP: Half Of Independent Voters Think He Should Drop Out After Guilty Verdict

CURSED ISRAEL & WERE CURSED: South Africa’s Ruling Party Loses Majority In 1st Since Apartheid

Chareidi Boy Hit By Police Officer Is Suffering From Head Injury [VIDEO]

WATCH ALARMING VIDEO: Teen Hospitalized After Being Attacked By Pack Of Dogs In Beitar

SECURITY TIGHT: Israel Day Parade Kicks Off In Manhattan Amid Terror Fears

DRAMA AT HIGH COURT: Judges Demand To Know Why 3,000 Chareidim Aren’t Drafted Immediately

Terrorist Who Sought To Murder Chareidim Turned Himself In

Donald Trump’s Attorney Was ‘Shocked’ the Former President Took the Verdict With ‘Solemnness’

WATCH: Children Flee Bus In Panic As Hezbollah Continues To Attack The North

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network