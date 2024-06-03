Jewish Mispallelim Enter Shechem, 1 Almost Lynched By Arabs

The IDF and Border Police canceled a planned entry of Jewish mispallelim to Kever Yosef in Shechem after a group of mispallelim entered the city on their own overnight Monday.

Shechem, a known terror hotspot, is unsafe to enter at the best of times and even more so during the current tense security situation throughout the country. One of the mispallelim was attacked by Arabs who almost lynched him. He ran away and hid overnight and was rescued in the morning by the Palestinian police who transferred him to IDF forces.

He received emergency medical treatment and was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah for further treatment.

The video below shows the Palestinian police rescuing the Jew:

Following the incident, the planned entry of 12 buses of mispallelim to mark the Yesod She’Biyasod of Sefer HaOmer was canceled. However, a small number of mispallelim were allowed in, including bereaved family members who lost their relatives in the war and relatives of wounded IDF soldiers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)