HY”D: IDF Announces Four Hostages Were Murdered By Hamas In Gaza


The IDF has confirmed the deaths of four Israeli hostages who were being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The hostages, identified as Chaim Peri, 79, Amiram Cooper, 84, Yoram Metzger, 80, and Nadav Popplewell, 51, were believed to have been held together in the Khan Younis area and killed several months ago.

The military has not released details on the circumstances of their deaths, citing an ongoing investigation. The four hostages were among the 251 people abducted by Hamas on October 7, and their deaths bring the total number of confirmed deaths among the hostages to 41.

Peri, Cooper, and Metzger were abducted from Nir Oz on October 7, while Popplewell was taken hostage from Nirim. In December, Hamas released a propaganda video showing Peri, Cooper, and Metzger, and in March claimed that the three had been killed by Israeli strikes. Popplewell was seen in a separate propaganda video in May, apparently weeks after his death.

Hamas is still holding 120 hostages, including two Israeli civilians, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are believed to be alive after entering the Gaza Strip on their own accord in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The terror group is also holding the bodies of fallen IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, who were killed in 2014.

  1. I think this whole hostage deal is ridiculous because there’s no knowledge of whether or not there are any hostages left…. they murdered most of them and never disclosed the information and I’m sure they’ve done so even after oct. 7th. So hamas has everything to gain cause Israel will stop fighting on the premises that there are hostages to take back, but in reality, there’s probably nothing left.

