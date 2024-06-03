Syrian National Hurls Explosive At Israeli Embassy In Romania

A 34-year-old Syrian citizen approached the Israel embassy in Bucharest on Monday and hurled a Molotov cocktail at its main entrance.

The man then tried to set himself on fire.

The security guards immediately overpowered him and arrested him. The Molotov cocktail caused a small fire that was extinguished immediately. No one was hurt in the incident.

The local police are investigating the incident.

Last week, the Mossad revealed that Iran has been promoting terror via criminal proxies against Israeli and Jewish targets, including Israeli embassies, throughout Europe.

