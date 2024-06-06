Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Rescuers Searching For Missing Man In Afula Discover Abandoned Sefer Torah


The search for 65-year-old Daniel Denan, who has been missing since June 2nd, took an unexpected turn Wednesday night when volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit stumbled upon an abandoned Sefer Torah in an abandoned building.

As part of the search efforts, the volunteers from the nonprofit organization, which specializes in working dogs, entered the building and found the Torah among the litter.

In coordination with the Israel Police, the Sefer Torah was taken to a suitable location for further investigation to determine its origins and whether it had been stolen.

The search for Daniel Denan, who is considered to be in mortal danger due to the extreme heat prevailing in Israel, resumed after the unexpected discovery. The 65-year-old has been missing for over a week, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

