REJECTED: Hamas Leader Yahye Sinwar Turns Down Yet Another Deal That Could Lead To Peace

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has rejected the Biden administration’s ceasefire proposal, vowing that the terrorist organization will not surrender its weapons or sign a proposal that asks for that. The bloodthirst terrorist leader further stated that the only ceasefire Hamas would accept is a permanent one that ends Israel’s military operations in Gaza for good.

The rejection comes despite a joint statement from the leaders of 17 nations, including the United States, calling on Hamas to accept the ceasefire deal outlined by President Joe Biden last week and to release the hostages.

The statement reads, “As leaders of countries deeply concerned for the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, including many of our own citizens, we fully support the movement towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal now on the table and as outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024. There is no time to lose. We call on Hamas to close this agreement, that Israel is ready to move forward with, and begin the process of releasing our citizens.”

The proposed ceasefire deal includes three phases, with the first phase lasting six weeks and including a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza, and release of some hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Phase two would see the release of all remaining living hostages, and phase three would encompass a major reconstruction plan for Gaza and the repatriation of the remains of deceased hostages to their families.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)