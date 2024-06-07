Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Rafah Airstrike Kills Senior Terrorist In Hamas’ General Security Force


In a precision airstrike Thursday night, Israeli Air Force fighter jets eliminated two senior Hamas terrorists in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip. The operation, guided by IDF intelligence, targeted Salame Muhammad Abu Ajaj, a leading figure in the Hamas General Security Forces, and Eiad Almaghari, the mayor of North Nuseirat and a seasoned terrorist operative.

Abu Ajaj played a crucial role in supporting the Hamas Military Wing, ensuring the organization’s survival, and disrupting IDF operations in Gaza. His efforts focused on strengthening Hamas’s presence in the Rafah area.

Almaghari, a veteran Hamas terrorist, had a history of involvement in planning terror attacks in the Judea and Samaria region. He previously served in the Hamas West Bank Headquarters and was known for his extensive experience in terrorist activities.

