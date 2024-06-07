Gantz Sets Press Conference To Announce Exit From Government, Citing Lack Of Progress On Gaza Vision

In a move that could potentially shake up Israel’s political landscape, War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz is set to announce his party’s withdrawal from the government on . Motzei Shabbos. The National Unity leader’s decision comes after he issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month, demanding a clear plan for the Gaza Strip after the war with Hamas.

According to Gantz’s office, the press statement is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. tomorrow night, and is expected to confirm his party’s exit from the coalition. This would fulfill his ultimatum to Netanyahu, which called for a commitment to an agreed-upon vision for the Gaza conflict, including stipulating who would rule the territory once Hamas has been defeated.

Hebrew media reports indicate that there have been no ongoing negotiations or efforts by coalition parties to address Gantz’s demands, and that the government has not accepted or seriously discussed his proposals.

In a twist, the Kan public broadcaster reported on Thursday that the US government has tried to convince Gantz to delay his planned departure amid ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas in Gaza. However, it remains to be seen whether any last-minute surprises could change the course of events.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)