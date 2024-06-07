Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Gantz Sets Press Conference To Announce Exit From Government, Citing Lack Of Progress On Gaza Vision


In a move that could potentially shake up Israel’s political landscape, War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz is set to announce his party’s withdrawal from the government on . Motzei Shabbos. The National Unity leader’s decision comes after he issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month, demanding a clear plan for the Gaza Strip after the war with Hamas.

According to Gantz’s office, the press statement is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. tomorrow night, and is expected to confirm his party’s exit from the coalition. This would fulfill his ultimatum to Netanyahu, which called for a commitment to an agreed-upon vision for the Gaza conflict, including stipulating who would rule the territory once Hamas has been defeated.

Hebrew media reports indicate that there have been no ongoing negotiations or efforts by coalition parties to address Gantz’s demands, and that the government has not accepted or seriously discussed his proposals.

In a twist, the Kan public broadcaster reported on Thursday that the US government has tried to convince Gantz to delay his planned departure amid ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas in Gaza. However, it remains to be seen whether any last-minute surprises could change the course of events.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

REJECTED: Hamas Leader Yahye Sinwar Turns Down Yet Another Deal That Could Lead To Peace

Half Of Hamas Forces Are Dead; Terrorists Switch To Guerilla Welfare

SHOCKING REVELATION: Longtime New Square Shabbos Goy Fired After Revealing He Is Jewish

TRAGEDY: 1-Year-OId Infant Niftar After Being Mistakenly Left In Hot Car In Sderot

DEADLY SHOTS? New Study Suggests Covid Vaccines May Be Behind Many Post-Pandemic Deaths

IDF Uncovers Tunnel Shaft in Child’s Room During Operations in Rafah

Hatzolah Takes Special-Needs Children On A Lag BaOmer Trip To Remember [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

FBI Director: Terror Threat To US, Allies At “Whole Other Level” Since Oct. 7

ISRAELI YESHIVOS IN CRISIS: HaRav Hirsch To Establish Historic Fund After Shavuos

WATCH: Trump Warns of Political Retribution: Democrats May Face Prosecution

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network