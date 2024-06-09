Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

“INNOCENT CIVILIANS:” Was Noa Argamani Held In Home Of MD & His Journalist Son?


Israeli media reports revealed on Sunday that rescued hostage Noa Argamani may have been held in the home of Palestinian journalist Abdallah Aljamal.

His father, a doctor, also lived in the home, located in the Nuseirat “refugee camp.” In fact, it was the EuroMedHR group, an NGO that ‘monitors’ freedom in Europe and the Middle East, that revealed the story, complaining! that IDF forces stormed the home and killed the family members. [The facts have not been confirmed by the IDF.]

Aljamal wrote for Al Jazeera in the past and was most recently writing for the Palestine Chronicle, which is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the US.

Only 24 hours before his death, Aljamal wrote an article about the supposed Israeli “massacre” in a UNWRA school, where at least 17 Hamas terrorists were killed.

Due to his strict ethical standards at work and home, YWN readers can feel confident that Abdallah’s article was unbiased, completely factual and adhered to the highest journalistic standards.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

The IDF Needs Chareidim? Think Again: 4,000 Chareidim Tried To Enlist

“INNOCENT CIVILIANS:” Was Noa Argamani Held In Home Of MD & His Journalist Son?

Rescued Hostages Noa Argamani And Almog Meir Jan Share Harrowing Details Of Captivity in Gaza

MORE DETAILS: One Of The Most Complex & Daring Ops In IDF History

CRY MORE: Egypt, Jordan Furious Over IDF’s Hostage Rescue Mission, Call For International Intervention

Hamas Claims 200+ “Civilians” Killed In Daring IDF Raid That Rescued 4 Hostages

“גיבור ישראל:” Fallen Officer Also Saved Countless Lives On Oct. 7th

CHASDEI HASHEM: 4 Hostages Rescued Alive In Dramatic Op In Broad Daylight

THE BAD IDEA IS BACK! US Central Command Reestablishes Temporary Pier For Gaza Aid Deliveries

DISGRACEFUL: UN Lumps Israel And Hamas Together On “List of Shame” For Rights Violations Against Children

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network