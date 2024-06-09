“INNOCENT CIVILIANS:” Was Noa Argamani Held In Home Of MD & His Journalist Son?

Israeli media reports revealed on Sunday that rescued hostage Noa Argamani may have been held in the home of Palestinian journalist Abdallah Aljamal.

His father, a doctor, also lived in the home, located in the Nuseirat “refugee camp.” In fact, it was the EuroMedHR group, an NGO that ‘monitors’ freedom in Europe and the Middle East, that revealed the story, complaining! that IDF forces stormed the home and killed the family members. [The facts have not been confirmed by the IDF.]

Aljamal wrote for Al Jazeera in the past and was most recently writing for the Palestine Chronicle, which is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the US.



Only 24 hours before his death, Aljamal wrote an article about the supposed Israeli “massacre” in a UNWRA school, where at least 17 Hamas terrorists were killed.

Due to his strict ethical standards at work and home, YWN readers can feel confident that Abdallah’s article was unbiased, completely factual and adhered to the highest journalistic standards.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)