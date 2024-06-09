Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Ex-Shin Bet Agent: “Uninvolved Gazan Civilians Is Science Fiction”


Moshe Pozailov is a former senior Shin Bet agent who spent most of his service in operational roles among the Arab population and as a senior-level interrogator who interrogated arch-terrorists, including Marwan Barghouti.

Pozailov told Army Radio on Sunday: “I can tell you  – the planning for the rescue of the hostages began immediately after October 7th.”

“The Shin Bet formulated two teams the day after the massacre – one to settle accounts with everyone who was involved in crossing the border fence and the second one to gather the intelligence for eventual rescue operations.”

The radio host asked: “Do the civilians in the area matter? Is it even an operational consideration when the hostages are there?”

Pozailov responded: “Uninvolved civilians in Gaza is a type of science fiction. In Gaza, everyone is involved – some on an emotional level and some on a practical level. Anyone who can stab you with a knife will stab you there – and the rescue forces take that into account.”

The room where Noa Argamani was held.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

“KILL ANOTHER ZIONIST NOW”: Pro-Hamas Protesters Call For Genocide After IDF Rescues Hostages

The IDF Needs Chareidim? Think Again: 4,000 Chareidim Tried To Enlist

“INNOCENT CIVILIANS:” Was Noa Argamani Held In Home Of MD & His Journalist Son?

Rescued Hostages Noa Argamani And Almog Meir Jan Share Harrowing Details Of Captivity in Gaza

MORE DETAILS: One Of The Most Complex & Daring Ops In IDF History

CRY MORE: Egypt, Jordan Furious Over IDF’s Hostage Rescue Mission, Call For International Intervention

Hamas Claims 200+ “Civilians” Killed In Daring IDF Raid That Rescued 4 Hostages

“גיבור ישראל:” Fallen Officer Also Saved Countless Lives On Oct. 7th

CHASDEI HASHEM: 4 Hostages Rescued Alive In Dramatic Op In Broad Daylight

THE BAD IDEA IS BACK! US Central Command Reestablishes Temporary Pier For Gaza Aid Deliveries

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network