El Al Ends Discount Program For Charity Baggage Amid Wartime Efforts

El Al has announced the end of its discount program for baggage containing donations, which was introduced after the October 7 massacre. The program, which offered a significantly reduced rate of $50 per bag, will revert to its normal policy of $200 per bag starting June 15.

According to El Al’s head of corporate communications, Shira Kesselgross, the decision was made due to the resumption of other cargo transport options and a decrease in demand for donations.

“We understood there was a major national effort, and we were the only ones still offering service to the United States,” Kesselgross said. “There were a lot of donations at first, but, baruch hashem, the army managed to stand on its own two feet and started supplying itself. We saw demand drop dramatically, so we returned to our normal policy.”

El Al has delivered tens of thousands of bags under the program, which was initially introduced to support the military’s efforts during a time of widespread shortages. However, the airline says that the need for donations has decreased as the military’s purchasing has caught up.

Charities and civilian volunteers collecting donations in the United States and Israel have expressed mixed reactions to the decision. While some acknowledge that the flood of donations has slowed over time, others argue that there is still a significant need for equipment, particularly among combat soldiers.

“If we suddenly see a new military need because of a major new military campaign in one arena or another, we are prepared to return to an emergency discount program,” Kesselgross added.

