BIDEN’S AMERICA: Armed Venezuelan Migrants Carjack Off-Duty NYPD Officer In Harlem

Two armed men believed to be Venezuelan migrants carjacked an off-duty NYPD officer in Harlem on Friday night, law enforcement sources reported. The suspects, identified as Jomar Crespo, 21, and Jose Rivera, 20, allegedly approached the officer while he was sitting in his personal vehicle around 11:30 p.m. at West 146 Street and Bradhurst Avenue.

The men, who had tattoos associated with a Venezuelan gang, drew their weapons and demanded the officer’s keys. One of the suspects knocked the officer’s gun out of his hand, and they sped off in the officer’s 2020 BMW. The vehicle was later found empty less than a mile away; the officer’s iPad, which was inside the car, was used to track it down.

Police recovered two guns, including a fully automatic pistol with a Glock switch, a weapon not commonly found in New York City.

The suspects, who allegedly provided fake names, were charged with multiple crimes, including robbery, grand theft auto, and possession of a machine gun.

This incident marks the second time in a month that an attack on the NYPD has been linked to migrants. Earlier in June, a 19-year-old migrant connected to a Venezuelan gang opened fire on two police officers, leaving them wounded. The suspect, Bernardo Raul Castro Mata, allegedly told police he was recruited by a violent Venezuelan gang in New York City and got distinctive tattoos to show allegiance.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)