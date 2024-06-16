BDE: Rebbetzin Tziporah Altar, Almanah Of Pnei Menachem, Mother Of HaGaon HaRav Shaul Altar

Rebbitzin Tziporah Feiga Altar, a’h,the almanah of the Pnei Menachem and the mother of the Rosh HaYeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Shaul Alter, was nifteres on Sunday at the age of 98.

The Rebbetzin suffered from an illness in recent months and was hospitalized at Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak, where she was nifteres.

Before the Rebbetzin married her cousin, the Pnei Menachem, she moved in with her future mother-in-law, who was already elderly and took care of her with great mesirus nefesh for the next 18 years. The Beis Yisrael, who was amazed by her great mesirus nefesh, promised the Pnei Menachem that he’ll see great nachas from his children and they’ll be great gedolim in the zechus of her mitzvas kibbud eim.

When the Pnei Menachem became the Rosh Yeshivas of Yeshivas Sfas Emes, she immediately became a substitute mother for the many bochurim, even doing laundry and sewing for bochurim from Chutz L’Eretz. In the same way, she stood by her husband’s side after he became the Rebbe and Nasi of Agudas Yisrael, supporting him in all his many endeavors to be marbitz Torah, spread Yiddishkeit and perform chessed. She headed the Gerrer mosdos for girls, founded and established the Gerrer women’s organization, the Gerrer Eizer L’Yoldos and countless other chessed projects.

The Rebbetzin was famed in her own right for her chachmah and was a sought-after speaker and spoke at many mosdos and delivered shiruim at many venues.

After the Pnei Menachem was niftar in 1996, she spent countless hours davening for others at his kever in the courtyard of the Sfas Emes Yeshivah, and continued performing other acts of chessed.

When she became weak in her old age, her son in Bnei Brak moved her to his house, where he devotedly took care of her for many years.

Her children are the Rosh HaYeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Shaul, HaRav Yaakov Meir, HaRav Aryeh, z’tl, HaRav Yitzchak Dovid, Rosh Kollel Gur in Bnei Brak, and HaRav Donniel Chaim, Rosh Yeshiva Pnei Mechachem, and her son-in-law HaGaon HaRav Avraham Dov Lipel.

The levya began from her son’s home in Brak Brak at 2 p.m. At 4:30, the levaya will continue at Yeshivas Sefas Emes in Jerusalem and at 5:30 will continue on Rechov Yirmiyahu on the corner of Brandeis, where thousands are expected to attend. Burial will take place at the beis kevaros in Sanhedria.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)