מזמור לשיעור אחרון: A Song For The Rosh Yeshivah’s Yahrzeit


The talmidim of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, ztl, wrote a song for his yahrzeit which fell out on Sunday.

The song, sung to the tune of Mizmor L’Dovid of R’ BenTzion Shenker, z’l, begins by describing the last photo of the Rosh Yeshivah, in which he’s seen sitting in his hospital bed in his last days delivering his last shiur to his talmidim, just like he did every day for 80 years.

The chorus outlines the Rosh Yeshivah’s message throughout the years:

“Don’t criticize others, don’t be makpid on others.
“Stay far away from loshon hara, from judging others harshly.
“Don’t get angry easily, appease others who are angry.
“Daven for others who are experiencing tzaros.
“Say Tehillim, learn mussar – this is what will bring you happiness.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



