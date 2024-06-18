Hamas Prepared Plan To Rule Gaza “The Day After” By Reserving Two Battalions

Two Hamas battalions have not participated in the battles against the IDF in the Gaza Strip, Kan News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Hamas prepared a plan in response to Israel’s intention to destroy all its military battalions in the current war and reserved two battalions for “the day after” – when the war ends.

Two battalions, one in Khan Younis and the other in Deir al-Balah – were instructed to avoid engaging in battles as much as possible so they can survive and rule the Gaza Strip the day after the war.

In order not to be harmed in the battles, the terrorists from the Khan Younis battalion moved to Rafah dressed as civilians and blended into the local population. When the operation in Khan Younis ended and the one in Rafah began, they returned to Khan Younis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)