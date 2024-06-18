Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hamas Prepared Plan To Rule Gaza “The Day After” By Reserving Two Battalions


Two Hamas battalions have not participated in the battles against the IDF in the Gaza Strip, Kan News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Hamas prepared a plan in response to Israel’s intention to destroy all its military battalions in the current war and reserved two battalions for “the day after” – when the war ends.

Two battalions, one in Khan Younis and the other in Deir al-Balah – were instructed to avoid engaging in battles as much as possible so they can survive and rule the Gaza Strip the day after the war.

In order not to be harmed in the battles, the terrorists from the Khan Younis battalion moved to Rafah dressed as civilians and blended into the local population. When the operation in Khan Younis ended and the one in Rafah began, they returned to Khan Younis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

After Months Of Pressure: Key Congressional Dems Sign Arms Sale To Israel, Including 50 F-15s

TEHILLIM: Jewish Man Struck And Critically Injured In Boro Park Hit-And-Run

BAAL MOFES: Anti-Israel Squad Rep. Cori Bush Claims To Have Magically Healed A Woman’s Tumor

MAILBAG: Single Girls Are The Unsung Heroines Of Limud Hatorah

WATCH THIS: Pro-Palestinian Activists Breach, Vandalize Israeli Defense Firm’s UK Facility

KEIN YIRBU: IDF Wipes Out 50% Of Hamas Terrorists In Rafah

PHOTO GALLERY 2: Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo 2024 (Photos By Yehuda Jacobs)

PHOTO GALLERY 1: Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo 2024

OLAM HATORAH UNITED: 25,000+ Attend Maamad Adirei Hatorah To Celebrate And Honor Lomdei Torah [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Following Gantz Resignation

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network