Israeli Police Nearly Cause Doctor To Go Blind With Water Cannon Blast

A volunteer doctor, Dr. Tal Weissbach, was injured during an anti-government protest in Jerusalem last night, putting her eyesight at risk, according to the White Coats activist group. Dr. Weissbach was hit in the face by a police water cannon’s stream while standing on the sidewalk of Radak Street, clearly identified as a physician on volunteer duty by her brightly colored vest.

Prof. Hagai Levine, a leader of White Coats, condemned the incident, stating that Dr. Weissbach posed no threat and did not participate in any violent actions. “Her injury was caused by the illegal use of force by the police,” Levine said, calling on the Israeli Medical Association to take action.

White Coats has repeatedly warned against excessive police violence at protests, and this incident has sparked outrage among the medical community.

Mirsham, the organization of medical residents in Israel, is demanding an immediate legal investigation and is calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

