El Al Reinstates Discounted Shipping for Donations to Israeli War Effort After Public Outcry


El Al has announced that it will reinstate its steeply discounted shipping program for donations supporting the Israeli war effort. Registered charities will once again be able to ship donation bags for $50, instead of the regular price of $200.

The move comes days after the airline announced it would end the program, citing subsiding emergency needs in Israel and high shipping costs. The decision to reinstate the discount follows public backlash against the airline from both Israeli and diaspora Jewish communities.

El Al has shipped tens of thousands of duffel bags full of essential items, including tactical gear and clothing, to Israeli combat soldiers since October 7. While the rate of donations has slowed, demand among soldiers remains high. Volunteers organizing the shipments say the discount makes a significant difference in their ability to provide aid.

