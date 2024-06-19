Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
$320 Million US-Built Pier Off Gaza “Largely Failed In Its Mission”


The $320 million US-built pier established on the coast of Gaza to provide humanitarian aid to “innocent Gazan civilians” failed in its mission and will most likely end its operations weeks ahead of schedule, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The pier only operated 10 days since it began operating a month ago since two-thirds of the time was spent repairing the pier. Even on the days it was operational, almost none of the deliveries reached Gazan civilians due to aid trucks being violently hijacked by Hamas terrorists or local gangs.

The pier operated for a week before breaking apart in a storm. It was then transferred to Ashdod where it underwent repairs for a week and then sent back to the Gazan coast, where it promptly suffered damage again from rough seas.

Many Israeli social media users couldn’t help but comment on the irony of the failed mission to provide aid to the enemy.

Interestingly, the United Nations Famine Review Committee published a report on Monday saying that there is no evidence of famine in Gaza.

In fact, Gaza is being flooded with aid but the UN, which spends most of its time attacking Israel, has been unable to distribute it effectively.

The IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories [COGAT] stated on Wednesday: “We’ve taken many steps to assist the UN aid agencies with the collection of aid from the Gazan side of Kerem Shalom, including a tactical pause on the “Folat” route. Despite that, over 1,000 aid trucks are waiting to be collected.”


