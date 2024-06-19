Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israeli Air Force Detected Hezbollah Drone That Filmed Haifa. Why Didn’t It Down It?


An Air Force spokesperson stated on Tuesday evening that the Hezbollah drone that filmed strategic military sites and Haifa Bay was detected by its air defense systems and was under surveillance the entire time but the Air Force decided not to intercept it.

The Air Force said that in the past week, four Hezbollah reconnaissance drones infiltrated Israel. Two were intercepted, a third disappeared from the radar and apparently fell into the sea, and the fourth entered Haifa.

The Air Force explained that they decided not to shoot it down because they were aware it was not an explosive drone and the activation of an interceptor missile would have caused alarms to blare across large areas in the north, causing panic and possibly even damage from the missile.

It is unclear why the drone wasn’t intercepted after it left Haifa and returned to Lebanon.

The Air Force noted that reconnaissance drones are more difficult to detect and intercept since they are smaller and don’t contain explosives.

