WATCH: A Glimpse Into The Work Of Shin Bet Ops On The Gazan Battlefield


The Shin Bet released a video on Wednesday revealing the work of their field coordinators in the Gaza Strip.

The Shin Bet operatives accompany IDF soldiers into battle and carry out interrogations of captured terrorists or those suspected of terror activity for Hamas or Islamic Jihad.

They then convey the intelligence to the soldiers in battle, which helps save lives and enables them “significant operational achievements” such as locating tunnel shafts and weapon caches.

A Shin Bet operative said on the video: “I was involved in several cases of intelligence regarding hostages which arose in the investigations in the field and saved lives.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



