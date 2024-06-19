MANHATTAN: Bigot Spits on Elderly Jewish Man, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ [SEE VIDEO]

A shocking video has emerged of a bigot spitting on a 74-year-old Jewish man and shouting “Free Palestine” on the Upper West Side on Sunday. The disturbing attack, which was caught on camera, shows the man charging towards the elderly victim, who was wearing a yarmulke, on Amsterdam Avenue near West 86th Street.

The victim tells the aggressor to “get the hell away from me” as a bystander intervenes, but the attacker walks around him and spits at the older man. The video shows the attacker continuing to spit in the direction of the victim while stepping backward, as several witnesses yell at him, calling him “disgusting.”

A group of New Yorkers surrounds the alleged antisemite, shouting at him to leave, with one man placing his hand on the victim’s shoulder. “You’re a loser. Get out of here,” one bystander yells. “Go away. Leave. Get out of this neighborhood.”

When one of the witnesses warns the spitter that he will call the police, the attacker responds with “Free Palestine.” A bystander retorts, “How [are] you freeing Palestine right now? All you’re doing is harassing people.”

The antisemite eventually walks off down Amsterdam Avenue.

The group “Stop Antisemitism” alleged that the man was tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis before the confrontation.

The NYPD said it received a report of harassment on Monday, stating that the unidentified bigot spit on the 74-year-old at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)