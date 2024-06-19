HAMAS BATTLE RATIONS: Kan Reporter Proves Humanitarian Aid Reaches Hamas

Kan News reporter Chaim Goldich, who is currently serving in Gaza, published a video on Wednesday proving that humanitarian aid ends up in the hands of Hamas after finding a box of food products funded by aid organizations in an area frequented only by terrorists.

“If anyone had any doubts as to whether the humanitarian aid goes to Hamas or to refugees – in the house we occupied in the Zaytun neighborhood in the center of the Gaza Strip we found an aid box funded by Qatar and a Jordanian aid organization that came specifically to Hamas terrorists,” he wrote on X.

“Let’s be clear – there are no civilians in this area! Only terrorists are living here.”

He also posted a video of the products included in a box of aid from the organization, or as he and his fellow soldiers call it: “Hamas battle rations.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)