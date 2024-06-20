White House Says That Top-Level Israeli-US Meeting To Take Place As Scheduled

The White House denied the Axios report on Wednesday that a scheduled meeting with senior Israeli officials was canceled after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a video message slamming the Biden administration for withholding arms shipments to Israel, the Times of Israel reported.

ABC News also quoted senior Biden administration officials as saying on Wednesday that the meeting between Israel’s National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is taking place on Thursday as scheduled.

The meeting will focus on Israeli security, including Iranian threats and the war in Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)