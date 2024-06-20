Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

LISTEN! Yehuda Green’s Brand New Album “Amar Abayeh!”


Yehuda Green has done it again!

His brand new album titled “Amar Abayeh” is already making waves throughout the world, with hartzige nigunim sung in classic Yehuda style.

The music of Yehuda is sung in every home, at every Simcha, at every Kumzits. With his classics such as “Nishmas”,  “Neshamale”, Hashiveinu, “Mashiach”, “Barcheini”, “Neshamele” and so many others, this new album will be taking us back to our roots. Now Yehuda sings about the Amoraim of the Gemarah, Simchas Hatorah, and our hope to return to our land, the land given to our fathers, to Eretz Hakodesh.

“Amar Abayeh” features not ten, but thirteen songs from the Carlebach of our generation. Songs like “Venismach”, “Amar Abayeh”, and “Ribono Shel Oilam” are sure to be favorites for the Summer season, and years to come.

Order Now
Listen Now



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CHASDEI HASHEM: Van With Telshe Cleveland Yeshiva Bochurim Overturns, Everyone Walks Out Unscathed [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Massive Asifa Planned For Lakewood On Sunday As 6 Senior Eretz Yisroel Gedolim Jointly Visit

HATE IN WILLIAMSBURG: Police Seeking 5 Antisemites Who Attacked Jewish Man [VIDEO]

White House Says That Top-Level Israeli-US Meeting To Take Place As Scheduled

WSJ: US Intel Estimates As Few As 50 Hostages Still Alive

IDENTIFIED: NY Subway Perp Who Ordered “Zionists” To Raise Their Hands

MANHATTAN: Bigot Spits on Elderly Jewish Man, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ [SEE VIDEO]

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau: “עומדים עלינו לכלותינו”

Released Hostage Tells BBC: “I Don’t Believe In Peace Now, The World Hates Jews”

DO THIS EVERYWHERE: Bobov Kehilla Unveils Revolutionary Weddings Plan To Reduce Crushing Expenses

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network