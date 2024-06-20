LISTEN! Yehuda Green’s Brand New Album “Amar Abayeh!”

Yehuda Green has done it again!

His brand new album titled “Amar Abayeh” is already making waves throughout the world, with hartzige nigunim sung in classic Yehuda style.

The music of Yehuda is sung in every home, at every Simcha, at every Kumzits. With his classics such as “Nishmas”, “Neshamale”, Hashiveinu, “Mashiach”, “Barcheini”, “Neshamele” and so many others, this new album will be taking us back to our roots. Now Yehuda sings about the Amoraim of the Gemarah, Simchas Hatorah, and our hope to return to our land, the land given to our fathers, to Eretz Hakodesh.

“Amar Abayeh” features not ten, but thirteen songs from the Carlebach of our generation. Songs like “Venismach”, “Amar Abayeh”, and “Ribono Shel Oilam” are sure to be favorites for the Summer season, and years to come.

