Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

LEAKED: IDF Probe Into October 7th Events Reveals Shocking Mistakes And Dysfunction


A report by Israel’s Channel 12 has leaked key findings from the IDF’s ongoing probe into the events of October 7th, which are set to be officially disclosed in mid-July. While the IDF has not confirmed the report, its silence is telling, given its previous denials of other leaks related to the incident.

According to the report, the probe has uncovered numerous cases of friendly fire errors resulting in deaths, as well as instances of hesitation among IDF soldiers to confront Hamas invaders. Additionally, higher-up commanders are under scrutiny for ordering some soldiers to remain in reserve, rather than deploying them to the front lines.

One of the most controversial aspects of the probe is the potential freezing of Brig.-Gen. Barak Hiram’s promotion to commander of the Gaza Division. Hiram has been criticized for his handling of a hostage situation in Be’eri, where he allegedly gave orders to fire on residential units containing both Hamas terrorists and hostages, potentially killing a dozen hostages.

The IDF’s probe is expected to be released on a rolling basis in July and August, with key officers presenting their findings to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi in early July. The probe will examine the security establishment’s outlook on Gaza since 2018 and may potentially look further back in time as part of a state inquiry and State Comptroller report.

In addition to the IDF’s probe, many defense officials are calling for a state inquiry to investigate the decisions and actions of the government. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has opposed any state inquiry, citing political concerns for his coalition.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CHASDEI HASHEM: Van With Telshe Cleveland Yeshiva Bochurim Overturns, Everyone Walks Out Unscathed [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Massive Asifa Planned For Lakewood On Sunday As 6 Senior Eretz Yisroel Gedolim Jointly Visit

HATE IN WILLIAMSBURG: Police Seeking 5 Antisemites Who Attacked Jewish Man [VIDEO]

White House Says That Top-Level Israeli-US Meeting To Take Place As Scheduled

WSJ: US Intel Estimates As Few As 50 Hostages Still Alive

IDENTIFIED: NY Subway Perp Who Ordered “Zionists” To Raise Their Hands

MANHATTAN: Bigot Spits on Elderly Jewish Man, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ [SEE VIDEO]

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau: “עומדים עלינו לכלותינו”

Released Hostage Tells BBC: “I Don’t Believe In Peace Now, The World Hates Jews”

DO THIS EVERYWHERE: Bobov Kehilla Unveils Revolutionary Weddings Plan To Reduce Crushing Expenses

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network