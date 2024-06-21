Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
In Wake Of Supreme Court Order: One Of Israel’s Oldest Yeshivos Begs Parents To Raise Money


Several months after Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara and the Supreme Court halted funding to yeshivos with bochurim eligible for the draft, the Chechnov Yeshivah in Jerusalem, one of the oldest yeshivos in Eretz Yisrael, has reached the brink of collapse, Kikar H’Shabbat reported on Thursday.

The parents of the bochurim in the yeshivah received a recorded message informing them that the yeshivah is on the brink of closure due to a lack of funds. Therefore, the yeshivah is launching a fundraising campaign with the goal of reaching a million dollars by the end of the week.

Among other things, the parents of the boys were told that any parent who did not contribute a sum of ten thousand shekels must sign a direct debit monthly payment for a considerable amount.

The yeshivah explained to the parents that donations from abroad began to significantly decrease during the COVID pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine exacerbated the situation. The Supreme Court’s order to suspend state funds of NIS 70,000 a month was the final straw.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



