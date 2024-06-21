Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
NEW PHOTO: Hamas Terrorist Shot Dead On Oct. 7 While Trying To Steal Sefer Torah


An incredible new photo has emerged from an incident that occurred during the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on October 7. During the attack, a Sefer Torah was nearly seized by terrorists as they invaded the IDF’s Pega outpost in Otaf, but was saved at the last minute by the bravery of IDF fighters.

According to reports, the terrorists had planned to transport the Sefer Torah to Gaza after overrunning the outpost. However, just as they were about to capture the Torah, IDF forces arrived on the scene, fighting with their last ounce of strength to eliminate the terrorists and protect the it.

Thanks to the bravery of the IDF fighters, the Sefer Torah was saved from falling into the wrong hands.

The Sefer Torah has since undergone professional restoration and received a new mantle describing its experience, and has been put back to use in an IDF base.

(YWN World Headquarters –  NYC)



