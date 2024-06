by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

According to all accounts, the Adirei Torah event was a remarkably inspiring event with an incredible message, The link below was re-edited without permission and gives the Dvar Torah of the Rosh Yeshiva Shlita Rav Aryeh Malkiel Kotler SHlita with boosted sound. In addition the lyrics of the song made from the letter of the Chazon Ish have been added. The author can be reached at [email protected]