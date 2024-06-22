Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Estimates: Hamas No. 4 Was Killed In A Targeted Strike


The IDF carried out an airstrike on Shabbos to eliminate Raad Saad, a senior Hamas terrorist who served as the head of the terror group’s operations division.

The IDF believes that he was killed in the strike but his death has not yet been confirmed.

The strike was carried out in a building he was hiding in in the Shati neighborhood of Gaza City. The IDF believes that Saad was one of the terrorists hiding in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City before the IDF raided the hospital in March. He managed to escape and find another hiding place in the city.

Saad was considered Hamas the Hamas leader No. 4 and had an essential role in the terror group’s decisions.

