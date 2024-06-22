Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Reserve Soldier In Gaza


The IDF on Motzei Shabbos announced the death of a reserve soldier who fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Shabbos.

He was identified as Sgt. First Class (res.) Malkia Gross, H’YD, 25, from Susya. He served in the IDF’s 9212nd Battalion, in the 205th “Iron Fist” Brigade.

He was a talmid of Yeshivah Ohr Etzion.

His death increases the death toll of soldiers killed in the war in Gaza to 315 and the number of soldiers killed since October 7th to 665.

Hashem Yikam Damo.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HY’D: Two IDF Soldiers Killed In Gaza

Levaya of R’ Yaakov Yisroel Goldfeder Z”L, One Of The Founding Members of Far Rockaway Hatzalah

Peleg Yerushalmi Hafganah Shut Down Highway 4, Hold Up Sign Calling Israel “Antisemitic Country”

LISTEN! Yehuda Green’s Brand New Album “Amar Abayeh!”

OUTRAGEOUS: US Probing Israelis Applying For Green Cards & Visas For War Crimes!

LEAKED: IDF Probe Into October 7th Events Reveals Shocking Mistakes And Dysfunction

HATE IN THE UK: Heathrow Airport Security Staff Accused Of Harassing Jewish And Israeli Passengers

UNFIT FOR OFFICE: Watch As Biden Struggles To Get Into SUV, Forgets Name Of Secretary Of Homeland Security

CHASDEI HASHEM: Van With Telshe Cleveland Yeshiva Bochurim Overturns, Everyone Walks Out Unscathed [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Massive Asifa Planned For Lakewood On Sunday As 6 Senior Eretz Yisroel Gedolim Jointly Visit

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network