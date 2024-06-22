H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Reserve Soldier In Gaza

The IDF on Motzei Shabbos announced the death of a reserve soldier who fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Shabbos.

He was identified as Sgt. First Class (res.) Malkia Gross, H’YD, 25, from Susya. He served in the IDF’s 9212nd Battalion, in the 205th “Iron Fist” Brigade.

He was a talmid of Yeshivah Ohr Etzion.

His death increases the death toll of soldiers killed in the war in Gaza to 315 and the number of soldiers killed since October 7th to 665.

Hashem Yikam Damo.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)