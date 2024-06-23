Hezbollah Threatens War “Without Rules,” US Vows To Back Israel

As fears of a breakout of a full-scale war between Israel and Lebanon grow, CNN reported that senior Biden administration officials told senior Israeli officials last week that the US would fully back Israel if a full-scale war breaks out between Israel and Lebanon. However, the US will not deploy US troops on the ground.

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with senior Biden administration officials on Thursday, including US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and White House Middle East affairs coordinator Brett McGurk.

US officials said that they were concerned that if Hezbollah launched a massive barrage of missiles at Israel during a full-scale war, it would overwhelm Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

Hezbollah published a video overnight Motzei Shabbos of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatening [with English and Hebrew subtitles] that if a full-scale war “is imposed on Lebanon,” Hezbollah “will fight Israel without rules, restraints, or limits.”

The video then displayed images of Israeli targets in central and northern Israel, and ended with the words [in Arabic, Hebrew and English]: “Whoever thinks of war against us will regret it.”

