US OFFICIALS ADMIT: Arms Shipments To Israel Decreased By 50% In Recent Months

US officials and Israeli security officials on Sunday confirmed to Channel 12 News that there has been a slowdown in the transfer of arms shipments from the US in recent months.

In the first months of the war, about 240 arms shipments were delivered to Israel. In recent months, about 120 shipments were delivered, a decrease of about 50%.

The Biden administration has also specifically delayed a shipment of precision bombs and has yet to move forward with the sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel even after two top Democrats finally agreed to the sale last month.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu explained why he publicly criticized the Biden administration last week for restricting arms shipments to Israel, saying that “about four months ago, there was a dramatic drop in the supply of arms from the US to Israel.”

“For many long weeks, we appealed to our American friends to speed up the shipments. We did this time and time again – at the highest levels, and at all levels, and I want to emphasize – we did this behind closed doors. We received all types of explanations but we didn’t get one thing – the basic situation didn’t change.”

