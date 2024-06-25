OUTRAGEOUS: Defense Ministry Won’t Allow ‘HY’D’ On Fallen Lubavitcher IDF Soldier’s Matzeiva

A group of Rabbanim have appealed to the Israeli Defense Ministry and the army to permit the family of a fallen soldier to add ‘HY”D’ to his Kever. The request comes after the ministry refused to include the letters on the gravestone of Yisroel Yudkin HY’D, a soldier who fell in battle in Gaza on May 22.

The Tzohar rabbinical group wrote to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief-of-Staff Herzi Halevi, asking them to allow the family to add the acronym.

The ministry’s refusal was based on formalistic grounds, citing that the acronym is outside protocol for military headstones, which generally follow a uniform format with only a few permissible deviations. However, the rabbanim argue that the family’s sacrifice and interests should take precedence over uniformity.

“In light of the family’s sacrifice, we would ask that the decision be granted to forego the need for uniformity in favor of the family’s interests,” the letter reads.

Yudkin’s burial plot currently lacks a headstone, as talks between the ministry and the parents continue.

In an emotional Channel 14 television interview, Yisrael’s brother Dubi said, “It’s greatly disturbing us as a family that on Thursday, we must submit the wording of the headstone to the Ministry of Defense and my mother has asked that the words ‘Hashem shall revenge his blood’ be written on his tombstone.”

“This is the wording that frum people write on their gravestones. The Ministry of Defense does not approve the word “Hashem”, nor the root of the word “Yikom,” because revenge is forbidden, so the Ministry of Defense has not approved this.”

He added: “If you don’t respect the fallen Charedi soldiers, then how do you want me to stay in the army? If you don’t respect my brother who fell during his service, why should I respect you at all?

“I’m talking about a Charedi soldier who is killed, the family wants it to be written, ‘Hashem will avenge his blood,’ on the tombstone. It’s quite simple, it’s a simple request from my parents, and that’s what will show him respect. He grew up as a Charedi, he was killed in the Charedi regiment. They want these words to be written on the tombstone, so they come to the Ministry of Defense but they say, ‘No we are not approving these words,” he said.

Tens of Knesset Members have come out in support of the Yudkin family and the allowance of writing HYD on the tombstone. The issue is scheduled to be brought up in a Knesset hearing on Wednesday.

Cpt Yisrael Yudkin, H’yd, 23 was a resident of Kfar Chabad. He served as a company commander in the Netzach Yehudah battalion and lost his life in a Hamas sniper attack in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoun. Yisrael H’yd, is the son of Reb Tuvia and Tzipi Yudkin, long-time residents of Kfar Chabad. His grandfather, HaRav Schneur Zalman Yudkin Zt”l, was Niftar two weeks before him in Crown Heights.

