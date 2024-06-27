US-Israel Talks Yield Progress on Weapons, But Bomb Shipments Still On Hold

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced significant progress in resolving issues related to American weapons shipments to Israel, following a series of meetings with top US officials in Washington.

In a video statement, Gallant summarized his discussions with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, saying, “During the meetings, we made significant progress, obstacles were removed, and bottlenecks were addressed” on several issues, including the supply of munitions.

Gallant expressed gratitude to the US administration and the American public for their “enduring support for the State of Israel.”

In his meeting with Sullivan, the two leaders discussed developments in Gaza, efforts to bring Israeli hostages back home, and Israel’s commitment to ensuring the safe return of communities in the north by changing the security reality in the area. They also addressed the important cooperation between Israel and the US regarding Iranian aggression and its nuclear ambitions.

However, an American official revealed that a shipment of heavy bombs will remain on hold. Additionally, reports suggest the Biden administration told Prime Minister Netanyahu that the bomb shipment won’t be fully transferred due to distrust and anger over making the issue public.

