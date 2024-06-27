Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
“SHAME ON YOU!” Israel’s Foreign Minister Slams Erdogan as “War Criminal” Over Support for Hezbollah


In a fiery response to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s accusations of Western powers backing Israeli plans to attack Lebanon, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz labeled Erdogan a “war criminal”.

“Erdogan announced his support for Hezbollah against Israel’s threats,” Katz wrote on social media. “Erdogan is a war criminal who slaughters innocent Kurds across the Syrian border and tries to deny Israel its right to self-defense against a terror organization attacking from Lebanon under Iran’s orders.”

Katz concluded his statement with a stern rebuke, saying “Be quiet and shame on you!”

Erdogan has been a vocal critic of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, particularly following the devastating attack by Hamas on October 7. He has expressed support for the Palestinian terrorist organization, meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul and encouraging Palestinians to unite against Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



