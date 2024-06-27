OPERATION REPLACE BIDEN: DEMS IN FULL PANIC MODE AFTER BIDEN HORROR SHOW

There is a “very aggressive panic” throughout the Democrat Party following the first presidential debate Thursday, according to panelists on CNN.

Many commentators agreed that President Joe Biden’s demeanor caused “damage” for his party ahead of the election in November. Questions were again raised about the president’s health early into the night, and some progressives called for Democrats to pick a different candidate before voters head to the polls.

Joy Reid on Biden’s debate performance: People texting with her were “very concerned about President Biden seeming extremely feeble, seeming extremely weak.”

“This was a game changing debate in the sense that right now as we speak, there is a deep, a wide and a very aggressive panic in the Democratic Party,” said John King, chief national correspondent for CNN.

“It started minutes into the debate, and it continues right now,” he continued. “It involves party strategists. It involves elected officials. It involves fundraisers. And they’re having conversations about the president’s performance, which they think was dismal, which they think will hurt other people down the party in the ticket, and they’re having conversations about what they should do about it.”

CNN TRASHES JOE: “Biden answers in alot of cases were not coherent. It was deeply problematic. There was real damage done that can not be undone.”

VAN JONES: “That was painful”

“WIDESPREAD PANIC AMONG DEMOCRATS.”

“THIS RACE IS EFFECTIVELY OVER.”

CNN’s Abby Phillips said that she agreed with King’s takeaways and that the “panic” she was receiving from members in the Democratic Party “is not like anything that I have heard in this campaign so far.”

CHUCK TODD: “Biden looks like the caricature that conservative media has been painting … you saw it before your eyes!”

CHUCK TODD: “That’s [Biden’s] his performance after five days at Camp David!? That’s AFTER rest!?”