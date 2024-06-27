Israeli Hospitals In North Prepare For War With Hezbollah

Hospitals in northern Israel are currently completing the final preparations for a possible war against Hezbollah.

The Health Ministry issued instructions to hospital officials regarding the necessary preparations for two possible scenarios: disconnection from the electrical grid and a “desert island” scenario in which the hospital is cut off from its access roads, making it difficult for employees, patients, food and medical supplies to reach it. Ynet reported that Health Ministry officials told hospital administrators last week to stockpile blood supplies for six days instead of four.

According to the report, Rambam Hospital, as the largest hospital in the north, would receive a significant number of the injured, chalilah, in the event of a war. Rambam has 900 beds in its underground facilities and can add another 800 beds if necessary. The hospital is also finalizing preparations to accept patients who may be evacuated from nearby smaller facilities.

Ziv Medical Center in Tzfas may be targeted with continuous rocket fire if war breaks out. The director of Ziv had ordered the medical staff to immediately travel to the hospital in the case of a war and prepare to stay for at least 24 hours.

Dr. Masad Barhoud, the director of the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, which is close to the Lebanese border, told staff: “There is no doubt that the probability of war in the north is steadily increasing, and we understand that it could break out without any warning. Our required level of readiness has been high for almost nine months now but it seems we will need to be even more prepared. Availability, accessibility, and immediacy—these are principles familiar to all of you for some time, but their importance is now more critical.”

Dr. Barhoum said his hospital was preparing for extended operations with reduced or partial manpower and limited access: “We have accumulated a large stockpile to be ready to operate if we would be cut off from road access for several days.”

The Emek Medical Center in Afula is completing preparations on an underground facility and increasing its number of protected beds from 150 to 300.

The director of Emek, Dr. Maor Maman, said: “We prepared a communication system using phones to operate on an emergency network. We will use a newly completed underground area to house our intensive care and dialysis units and for additional beds and we are stocking up on equipment and medication according to Health Ministry guidelines.”

He added that the primary challenge would be working under the threat of missile fire. The hospital buildings are spread out over a large area and moving from building to building would be difficult and risky under fire.

” Another significant issue is sufficient manpower,” Dr. Maman said. “We expect to have a staff shortage due to reserve duty, family members being called to reserve duty, and difficulty reaching the hospitals if roads are blocked or unusable. Hospitals in general, and ours in particular, are working very hard to be prepared for any scenario and will handle any situation.”

