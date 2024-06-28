Hamas Leader: Gaza Is Destroyed, But That’s Part Of “March To Liberation”

In a conference held in Beirut yesterday, senior top Hamas official Khaled Mashaal emphasized the need for “national consensus” to transition smoothly into the new post-Oct. 7 reality.

According to the Iranian state-owned Alam network, Mashaal stressed the importance of inclusivity in the postwar order in Gaza, stating, “We will not allow any vacuum in Gaza, and Hamas cannot be excluded in any way.”

In an interview with Sky News Arabic today, Mashaal acknowledged the devastating impact of the October 7 attack on Gaza, saying, “Gaza is now destroyed. Every fair-minded person sees that this is absolutely true.” However, he framed the destruction as part of the larger struggle for liberation, calling it “the march of our people toward liberation.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)