The IDF on Friday morning announced that a soldier was killed in southern Gaza on Thursday.

He was identified as Sgt. Eyal Shynes, H’yd, 19, from Kibbutz Afik in Ramat HaGolan. He served in the 931st Battalion of the Nachal Brigade.

His death increased the number of soldiers killed in the war in Gaza to 316.

Hashem Yikam Damo.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)