NOA SPEAKS: Hostage Rescued In IDF Special Forces Operation Talks Publicly For First Time

In a heartfelt video message played at a protest rally in Tel Aviv, Noa Argamani, one of the four hostages rescued by the Israeli military in a special operation in Gaza this month, spoke publicly for the first time since her rescue. Argamani expressed her gratitude for being reunited with her family, particularly her mother who has late-stage cancer, but emphasized her concern for the remaining 120 hostages still in Hamas captivity, including her partner Avinatan Or.

“As an only child to my parents – and a daughter to a mother with a terminal illness – my biggest worry in captivity was for my parents,” Argamani said in the two-minute clip. “Although I’m home now, we can’t forget about the hostages who are still in Hamas captivity, and we must do everything possible to bring them back home.”

Argamani and her partner Avinatan were abducted by Hamas at the Nova music festival on October 7. She was held captive for eight months before being rescued in a daring Israeli operation.

The video message was played before a crowd of protesters who have been holding large rallies in Tel Aviv for months, demanding the return of all hostages and a resolution to the crisis. Some protesters have called for a ceasefire deal with Hamas, while others have demanded the ouster of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

During the latest demonstration, a group of protesters lit fires and tires in the middle of the street, prompting Israeli police to intervene. Footage showed officers confronting the crowd and briefly restraining lawmaker Naama Lazimi, who participated in the rally, before releasing her. No arrests were reported.

