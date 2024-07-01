Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

After Rocket Barrage From Khan Younis, IDF Orders Gazans To Evacuate The Area


Following the launch of 20 rockets at southern Israel from Khan Younis on Monday morning, the IDF on Monday evening ordered Gazans in eastern Khan Younis to evacuate the area.

The IDF’s Arabic spokesperson published the announcement on social media, including a map of the zones that must be evacuated.

The IDF already completed operations in Khan Younis, the second-largest city in Gaza, but based on the rocket barrage and the evacuation orders, Hamas has retaken control of the city.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Turkey Refuses To Refuel El Al Plane After Emergency Landing

Supreme Court Rules Trump Has “Presumptive Immunity,” Delaying His 2020 Election Subversion Trial

H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Soldier Who Fell In Rafah

DRUNK? Tipsy-Sounding Nancy Pelosi Claims Biden Has Stamina, Trump Has Dementia

Islamic Jihad Fires Rocket Barrage At Southern Israel

Israel Releases Shifa Director To Gaza, Outraged Ministers Call To Fire Shin Bet Head

Hamas Leader Calls On West Bank Palestinians To Carry Out Terror Attacks, Criticizes Palestinian Authority

Israeli Forces Conduct New Pinpoint Raid iIn Gaza City, Killing Dozens of Hamas Operatives

WATCH: HaRav Yitzchak Yosef Slams Judges: “We Don’t Need To Be Afraid Of Supreme Court Judges”

HAUNTING: Eerie Discovery Made Under Auschwitz Floorboards 80 Years After Liberation

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network