After Rocket Barrage From Khan Younis, IDF Orders Gazans To Evacuate The Area

Following the launch of 20 rockets at southern Israel from Khan Younis on Monday morning, the IDF on Monday evening ordered Gazans in eastern Khan Younis to evacuate the area.

The IDF’s Arabic spokesperson published the announcement on social media, including a map of the zones that must be evacuated.

The IDF already completed operations in Khan Younis, the second-largest city in Gaza, but based on the rocket barrage and the evacuation orders, Hamas has retaken control of the city.

