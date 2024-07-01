Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Turkey Refuses To Refuel El Al Plane After Emergency Landing


An El Al plane flying from Warsaw to Israel on Sunday was forced to make an emergency landing at Antalya airport in Turkey due to a passenger’s medical crisis.

Turkish authorities not only refused to allow passengers to exit the plane, with passengers forced to sit on the plane for several hours, but also refused to refuel the plane.

Eventually, the plane flew to Rhodes, Greece to refuel before continuing to Israel.

It is unclear what happened with the passenger who required medical treatment.

Direct flights between Israel and Turkey were canceled after the war in Gaza began in the wake of the October 7th massacre.

“If this doesn’t convince travelers not to fly with Turkish Airlines when they resume flights to Tel Aviv, I don’t what else will,” Mark Feldman, Jerusalem director of Diesenhaus Tours, told JNS. “I have nothing against the Turkish people but Turkish Airlines is owned by an antisemitic despot who should be shunned at all costs.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



