Shot Terrorist After Being Stabbed In Neck: Aleksandr Yakiminsky, H”yd, 19,Was Murdered In Karmiel Terror Attack

The Israeli who was murdered by a terrorist in a stabbing attack in a mall in Karmiel on Wednesday was identified by the IDF as Aleksandr Yakiminsky, H”yd, 19, from Nahariya.

Yakiminsky, z’l, who was in uniform but off-duty at the time of the attack, served in the 71st Battalion of the 188th Brigade. Another soldier from the same battalion, also in uniform, was seriously wounded in the attack.

Yakiminsky died a hero – after being stabbed in the neck, he managed to chase the terrorist, shooting and neutralizing him. He then collapsed on the floor.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene performed CPR and tried to save his life. He was evacuated to the hospital where doctors fought to save his life. Sadly, his death was pronounced a couple of hours later.

Security officials later identified the assailant as Jawwad Omar Rubia, 20, an Israeli citizen from the Arab town of Nahf, which is near Karmiel. Channel 13 News reported that police arrested the terrorist’s sister after it was discovered that she works at the mall where the attack took place.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)