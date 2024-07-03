PRESIDENT BIDEN TELLS ALLY HE IS CONSIDERING DROPPING OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL RACE

President Joe Biden has privately acknowledged to a close confidant that he may not be able to recover his campaign if he cannot persuade the public in the coming days that he is capable of leading, following a disappointing debate performance last week.

While the president remains committed to his re-election campaign, a key ally, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, emphasized the urgency of his upcoming appearances. Biden has critical engagements ahead, including an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and campaign events in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. “He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place by the end of the weekend,” the ally stated, referring to Biden’s stumbling and incoherent debate presentation. This private conversation marks the first public indication that Biden is seriously evaluating his prospects following the debate setback in Atlanta.

Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, said the claim was “absolutely false” and that the White House had not been given enough time to respond.

Rising concerns about Biden’s candidacy are evident, particularly regarding his ability to endure another term. A senior adviser, also requesting anonymity, noted that the president is “well aware of the political challenge he faces.” The White House has not yet responded to requests for comments on the matter.

Campaign officials are anxiously tracking poll numbers, aware that unfavorable results could intensify the crisis. A recent CBS News poll revealed former President Donald J. Trump holding a slight lead over Biden, with 50 percent to Biden’s 48 percent nationally and 51 percent to 48 percent in key battleground states since the debate.

In response, Biden has begun reaching out to Democratic leaders and has planned a meeting with Democratic governors at the White House. He continues to seek advice from trusted advisors and has indicated to at least one person that his strategy to shift focus from his debate performance back to his challenger, Trump, might not be effective.

Despite the challenges, Biden’s supporters, who have been in close discussions with him since the debate, assert that he is still in the midst of a critical political battle. They view this moment as yet another opportunity for Biden to stage a comeback, a feat he has achieved multiple times over his lengthy career. Nonetheless, they recognize the significant challenge he faces in convincing voters, donors, and the political elite that his debate lapse was a rare misstep.

