Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

BYE BYE: Hezbollah Confirms Israeli Airstrike Killed Senior Commander Muhammad Nisah Nasser


The Hezbollah terror group announced today that a senior commander, Muhammad Nimah Nasser, also known as Abu Nimah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon. According to a statement from Hezbollah, Nasser was from the town of Haddatha and was killed “on the road to Jerusalem,” a term the group uses to refer to Israeli strikes. The strike occurred in the coastal city of Tyre.

Nasser was a commander of Hezbollah’s Aziz regional division in southern Lebanon. It is rare for Hezbollah to refer to its senior operatives killed in Israeli strikes as commanders, showing that Nasser’s death is a significant loss for the group.

Only a few other operatives have been referred to as commanders, including Taleb Abdullah, who was killed last month, and Wissam al-Tawil, the deputy head of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit, who was killed by Israel in January.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

AFTER DEATH OF BABY: Israeli MD: “Why Do Parents Who Love Their Children Expose Them To Deadly Diseases?”

WATCH: Chareidi Soldiers Who Left Gaza Dance At Hachnasas Sefer Torah

WEIRD AND WILD: Passenger Gets Stuck In Plane’s Overhead Bin Following Severe Turbulence [VIDEO]

Ben-Gvir: “Crowded Jails? Terrorists Should Think Twice Before They Slaughter & Torture”

Chareidi Soldier’s Family Wins Dispute: The Word “HY’D” Will Be Engraved On His Matzeivah

CRAZY: Felon Crack Addict Hunter Biden Now Sitting In High-Level White House Meetings

HaRav Zilberstein To Kollel Members: “There Are No Funds To Pay You”

Two Toronto Shuls Vandalized In Latest In A String Of Antisemitic Acts And Attacks

Liora Argamani Passes Away 3 Weeks After Her Daughter’s Rescue

“Daven For Our Son:” Rosh Mesivta In Hesder Yeshivah Seriously Injured In Gaza

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network