BYE BYE: Hezbollah Confirms Israeli Airstrike Killed Senior Commander Muhammad Nisah Nasser

The Hezbollah terror group announced today that a senior commander, Muhammad Nimah Nasser, also known as Abu Nimah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon. According to a statement from Hezbollah, Nasser was from the town of Haddatha and was killed “on the road to Jerusalem,” a term the group uses to refer to Israeli strikes. The strike occurred in the coastal city of Tyre.

Nasser was a commander of Hezbollah’s Aziz regional division in southern Lebanon. It is rare for Hezbollah to refer to its senior operatives killed in Israeli strikes as commanders, showing that Nasser’s death is a significant loss for the group.

Only a few other operatives have been referred to as commanders, including Taleb Abdullah, who was killed last month, and Wissam al-Tawil, the deputy head of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit, who was killed by Israel in January.

