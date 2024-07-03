Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Nikki Haley Taunts George Stephanopoulos After Resurfaced Interview on Biden’s Mental Acuity


Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley took a victory lap on social media after a tense exchange with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos last year resurfaced on Tuesday. The interview, which aired on “Good Morning America” in August, showed Haley asserting that President Biden would not finish his term and that Kamala Harris would become the next president.

Stephanopoulos pushed back, asking Haley for evidence to support her claim, but she cited the decline in Biden’s mental acuity and the need for a new generation of leaders. Haley also called for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75.

The exchange has gone viral again, and Haley taunted Stephanopoulos today on social media, saying “Believe me now, George?”

The resurfaced interview comes as Biden is set to sit down with Stephanopoulos for his first interview since last week’s presidential debate, where he will likely face questions about his performance and his mental fitness for office.

