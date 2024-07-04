Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Reserve Officer From Hezbollah Fire, Left Behind Pregnant Wife & Children


The IDF on Thursday evening announced that Maj. (Res.) Itay Galea, H’yd, 38, from Ramat Gan was killed by Hezbollah rocket fire on Thursday morning.

Galea, z’l, who served as a deputy company commander in the 8679th Unit of the Yiftach Brigade, left behind a pregnant wife and two children.

He was in Ramat HaGolan during the morning’s heavy rocket barrage and the tank he was in was hit by an anti-tank missile.

He is the 27th fatality on the northern front since October 8th.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



